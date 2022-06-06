Advertisement

Man accused of rape faces additional charge of attempted murder

Topeka Police arrested Mitchel Holmes, 28, on several charges including aggravated kidnapping.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man originally charged with rape, kidnapping, burglary and battery has also been charged with attempted first degree murder.

On Monday, Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay told 13 NEWS that the state filed an amended complaint against Mitchel Holmes.

Those charges include attempted murder in the 1st degree and criminal threat, both felonies.

In an email to 13 NEWS, Kagay said “The case has been set for a preliminary hearing, where the state will present said evidence for the court’s consideration. If the Judge finds probable cause for the charges listed in the complaint, the defendant (Holmes) will be bound over for trial.”

Original charges including rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary of a dwelling, aggravated battery, aggravated intimidation of a witness and domestic battery were filed by Kagay’s office February 14, 2022.

Holmes was taken into custody Wednesday, February 9, 2022, by the U.S. Marshals for a Dec. 2021 incident involving domestic violence and kidnapping, according to previous reports.

At the time, Kagay told 13 NEWS the charges stem from incidents that happened on Oct. 26, 2021, and between Dec. 25 and 31, 2021.

