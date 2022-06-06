Long time SNCO Parks+Rec employee retiring after 37 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time leader in Shawnee County Parks + Recreation is calling it a career.

Randy Luebbe announced his retirement at Monday morning’s Shawnee County Commission Meeting.

Luebbe has served 37 years with Parks + Rec starting as a recreation leader in 1985, and serving the past four years as Park Services Director.

Luebbe is credited for leading efforts for the department to gain national accreditation.

In 2017, he received the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association’s Distinguished Professional Award.

The county will hold a retirement reception for Luebbe from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8th at Reynolds Lodge at Lake Shawnee’s Tinman Circle.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.