Advertisement

Long time SNCO Parks+Rec employee retiring after 37 years

Randy Luebbe is retiring from Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec following 37 years of service.
Randy Luebbe is retiring from Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec following 37 years of service.(Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time leader in Shawnee County Parks + Recreation is calling it a career.

Randy Luebbe announced his retirement at Monday morning’s Shawnee County Commission Meeting.

Luebbe has served 37 years with Parks + Rec starting as a recreation leader in 1985, and serving the past four years as Park Services Director.

Luebbe is credited for leading efforts for the department to gain national accreditation.

In 2017, he received the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association’s Distinguished Professional Award.

The county will hold a retirement reception for Luebbe from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8th at Reynolds Lodge at Lake Shawnee’s Tinman Circle.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chevrolet Z71 came to rest after crashing into a Mr. Goodcents restaurant sign in North...
North Topeka fatal accident likely due to medical episode
Boone County, Mo., Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead inside his home on Saturday morning.
Boone County, Mo., prosecutor found dead inside home Saturday
Jose Mesa
Suspected driver in crash that killed Eudora 10-year-old arrested in Indiana
FILE
Colorado cyclist killed in fatal accident before Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel
Shontal Phillips was named Miss Juneteenth Queen during a pageant June 4, 2022.
Topeka teen crowned Miss Juneteenth

Latest News

Topeka Police arrested Mitchel Holmes, 28, on several charges including aggravated kidnapping.
Man accused of rape faces additional charge of attempted murder
Norma Avery is one of the organizers of the Topeka Family & Friends Juneteenth Celebration,...
Salute Our Heroes: Norma Avery helps lead Juneteenth celebration in Topeka
From left, Sherri Camp, Rodney Harmon and Gov. Laura Kelly take part in a Unity Walk during a...
Unity Walk and Juneteenth flag-raising takes place Monday at Statehouse
Riley Co. Police Dept.
RCPD: Woman punched then shot early Sunday morning