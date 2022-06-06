Advertisement

KBI detains woman accused of attempted bank robbery, bomb threat in Kensington, Kan.

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 1:40 p.m. Update: The KBI is assisting the Smith County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation in Kensington.

Monday morning, the KBI responded to a bank robbery that occurred at the Farmers National Bank at 133 S. Main St. in Kensington. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office detained a woman outside of the bank. She is currently being questioned. The woman reported a series of crimes including a possible bomb that she had with her at the bank.

The KBI is working with area law enforcement officers to investigate the information she reported.

Smith County dispatch said a woman attempted to rob a bank in Kensington on Monday and made a bomb threat.

The woman left the bank with two male suspects, who fled with the woman’s infant daughter. It was not clear if the woman gave consent to the men to take her daughter. When reached by phone, Smith County dispatch said they did not know whether consent was given.

Dispatch said it had no other details but would provide updates. Dispatch said “many other agencies” are assisting. There is no word yet on whether any money was taken from the bank, if anyone was injured, or if there are suspects in custody.

As many have seen there has been a major event happening in Kensington today. This morning a women entered the bank in...

Posted by Smith County Kansas Communications on Monday, June 6, 2022

