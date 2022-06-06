Advertisement

Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with new bun choices – 2 tops or 2 bottoms

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.(Burger King Austria via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Companies all over the world are celebrating Pride month in June, but Burger King will certainly have you doing a double take.

The chain is debuting the Pride Whopper, with your choice of two tops or two bottoms (buns, that is).

If you get it, you get it.

Inside, it’s the same Whopper ingredients – a beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and ketchup.

Burger King says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights.

Sorry, U.S. customers – it’s only available at Burger Kings in Austria.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boone County, Mo., Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead inside his home on Saturday morning.
Boone County, Mo., prosecutor found dead inside home Saturday
Jose Mesa
Suspected driver in crash that killed Eudora 10-year-old arrested in Indiana
FILE
Colorado cyclist perishes in fatal accident before Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel
Shontal Phillips was named Miss Juneteenth Queen during a pageant June 4, 2022.
Topeka teen crowned Miss Juneteenth
Lake Shawnee - Adventure Cove
Adventure Cove closes as Topekans advised to avoid Lake Shawnee

Latest News

Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
In this photo provided by Regal Air, musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, of France, and sled...
Dog reunited with owner months after disappearing from checkpoint
Dogged by scandals, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a possible ouster by his...
British PM faces potential ouster
There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and...
Pain at the pump: National gas price average nearly $5 a gallon