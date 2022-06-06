501 students practice their craft at a free Summer Music Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While it is summer break for kids, a group of students from USD 501 decided to not take a break from music.

Fifth- through eighth-grade students from Topeka Public Schools practiced their musical craft on Monday, June 6, part 501′s free Summer Music Program. Some high school students from the district also attended the camp to help out and mentor the elementary students.

According to Michiko Snell, the Summer Music Coordinator and Orchestra Director, the summer program is a way for students to retain what they have learned, but also learn something especially important.

“That there is more to life than just sitting in front of their tablet or their phone, and that there are people to interact with, and music reaches a lot of people,” said Snell.” So, this is a chance for us to share what we do and teach these kids there are other things in life other than just living on your tablet.”

However, Snell also said the camp was just a means to teach kids while having fun.

“It is just a fun time. I have been doing this for, I can’t even remember how many years I have done this.” Snell said. “I think I am on year 20-something, but I love it. It gives these kids a chance to make music with kids across the district that they might play with in Orchestra when they get to high school.”

