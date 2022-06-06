Advertisement

1 killed, 3 children hurt in Turnpike crash near Emporia

Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash on the...
Law enforcement and emergency responders from several jurisdictions responded to a crash on the Kansas Turnpike near the Emporia service exit Monday.(Tagan Trahoon/KVOE News.)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW/KVOE) - One adult was killed and three children injured Monday afternoon in a crash near Emporia.

KVOE Radio reports the crash happened about seven miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate, and two miles northeast of the Emporia service exit.

Authorities told KVOE a car involved went off the highway and into a tree line, where it caught fire.

Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Taylor told KVEO that one person was taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia by ground ambulance for treatment at the hospital, while another was brought to Newman to be airlift to another hospital. A third patient was taken by helicopter directly to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Lyon Co. deputies and several rescue departments remained at the scene into the evening hours Monday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has not given the names or exact ages of those involved. Information is expected to be posted to their online crash log later.

