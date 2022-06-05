Tyreek Hill: “The love here in Kansas City is unreal”

Advertisement

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to the metro on Sunday to host his youth football camp in Olathe.
By Nick Sloan and Neal Jones
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to the metro on Sunday to host his youth football camp in Olathe.

Hill, who has made himself at home pretty quickly in Miami, spoke about his time in Kansas City and addressed a podcast that released last week.

In the podcast, he appeared to criticize the Chiefs for the way he was used last season.

“I just feel like a bunch of people overreacted,” he said. “My co-host was just posing a question.”

Hill said on Sunday that he feels like the Chiefs did not suppress his stats and he had “noting but respect” for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of his teammates.

Later on Sunday, he paid the ultimate respect for Chiefs fans.

“It’s not like Kansas City,” Hill said about his new home in Miami. “The love here in Kansas City is unreal.”

A massive crowd came out to see Hill. Over 700 kids participated in the camp, which was opened for those 6-16 years old.

