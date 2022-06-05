Tracking severe weather for late tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the rain this morning skies have gradually become partly cloudy, but more rain and thunderstorms are likely late this evening through early Monday morning. Thunderstorms will develop first in North-Central Kansas and Nebraska and then slide south and east overnight tonight. The bulk of the sever e weather will be held in North-Central, Central and South-Central Kansas where damaging winds near 70 mph and a low tornado threat are the concerns. Farther east in Northeast and East Kansas, the risk for severe weather is lower, however we could still see damaging winds and even some small hail. Heavy is expected areawide therefore flooding is gong to be a big hazards tonight into Monday morning.

Counties green are under a flood watch through Monday. Counties in orange are in a severe thunderstorm watch through tonight. (WIBW)

Tonight: Thunderstorms likely between 8pm and 4am. Severe weather is possible, especially west of Highway 75. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Rain ending early in the morning with skies becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Storms overnight tonight have the potential to bring heavy rainfall amounts between 1-2″. A flood watch has been issued for portions of Central and Northeast Kansas lasting through Monday morning. After the rain clears out Monday morning, expect skies to gradually clear becoming mostly sunny by the late afternoon/evening for some areas. Temperatures Monday afternoon will climb to the low 80s with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

We are tracking an additional chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning. Some of these storms could be a little strong, but we are not anticipating severe weather at this time. Once again the rain should clear before the daytime on Tuesday leaving skies partly cloudy and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The pattern happens again with rain and storm chances Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Storms at this time could become marginally severe producing some hail and damaging winds, but widespread severe weather is not likely. We may catch a break from rain chances at least on Wednesday and Thursday before chances return Thursday night.

