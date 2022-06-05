Topeka teen crowned Miss Juneteenth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has a new crown. “scholarship pageant”.

Shontal Phillips was named Miss Juneteenth Queen, culminating a pageant Saturday night at The Beacon in downtown Topeka.

Phillips said she entered the competition to learn more about her culture. She says the win has her motivated to represent her community.

“You gotta get out of your comfort zone sometimes to learn,” she said.

The event is put on by Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth, Inc. in celebration of the legacy of Juneteenth.

The organization says the pageant is scholarship-driven, with events that center around community service, education, and Black history.

Contestants ages 15-18 are allowed to take part. Seven young ladies competed in Saturday’s event.

Phillips will now represent the state of Kansas in the National Miss Juneteenth Pageant. It will be held in October in Galveston, Tex.

