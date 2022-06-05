Advertisement

Topeka teen crowned Miss Juneteenth

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has a new crown. “scholarship pageant”.

Shontal Phillips was named Miss Juneteenth Queen, culminating a pageant Saturday night at The Beacon in downtown Topeka.

Phillips said she entered the competition to learn more about her culture. She says the win has her motivated to represent her community.

“You gotta get out of your comfort zone sometimes to learn,” she said.

The event is put on by Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth, Inc. in celebration of the legacy of Juneteenth.

The organization says the pageant is scholarship-driven, with events that center around community service, education, and Black history.

Contestants ages 15-18 are allowed to take part. Seven young ladies competed in Saturday’s event.

Phillips will now represent the state of Kansas in the National Miss Juneteenth Pageant. It will be held in October in Galveston, Tex.

You can find the full schedule of this year’s Juneteenth events in Topeka here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers
Crews work to clear the scene of a double motorcycle accident on Tuttle Creek Blvd. on June 3,...
Tuttle Creek Blvd. reopened after double motorcycle accident
Jason Bulger
TPD searches for man connected to Dillons stabbing
Lake Shawnee - Adventure Cove
Adventure Cove closes as Topekans advised to avoid Lake Shawnee
Jose Mesa
Suspected driver in crash that killed Eudora 10-year-old arrested in Indiana

Latest News

William Harrison of Charlotte, North Carolina celebrates winning the 350-mile race at the...
4,000 riders hit the dirt for Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel
4,000 riders hit the dirt for Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel
4,000 riders hit the dirt for Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel
The Designers' Showhouse had a Bare Bones Tour.
People get ‘bare bones’ look at next Designers Showhouse
Shontal Phillips was named Miss Juneteenth Queen during a pageant June 4, 2022.
Topeka crowns Miss Juneteenth