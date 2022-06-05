Severe thunderstorms possible tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A complex of showers and thunderstorms moved through northeast Kansas early this morning. Rain may linger southeast of I-35 before noon. Elsewhere, the sky should be mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and south winds at 5-15 mph.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive into north central Kansas after 8 PM. Some storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter size hail. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms will dive southeast across the rest of northeast Kansas late this evening into tonight. The highest risk of severe weather is for places near and west of Highway 75.

Monday should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer than today with highs in the low-mid 80s. There is a slight chance of a few thunderstorms late Monday night, but severe weather is not expected. A better chance for storms moves in Tuesday night. Temperatures should stay rather steady this week with highs generally in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe with high winds. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 79F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.

