Sacred Heart Church kicks off German Fest with food, polka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - German Fest has arrived in the Capital City.

Sacred Heart-St. Joseph parish kicked off the annual event Saturday afternoon with an outdoor mass, followed by an evening of German food and a polka band.

Proceeds from German Fest support the church, Holy Family Catholic School and Hayden Catholic High School.

Father Tim Haberkorn says it’s important to bring the German culture and tradition to Topeka.

German Fest continues from 10 am to 5 pm Sunday, June 5. It’s held on the church’s grounds off NE Seward Ave., and NE Freeman Ave.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.