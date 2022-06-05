Rick Faris brings his bluegrass music back home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka area native brought his blugrass music back home.

Rick Faris brought his band to Westminster Presbyterian Church on SW Boswell for a concert Saturday night.

Faris grew up in Jefferson County, performing around the region with his family. He’s gone on to an award-winning career, including a couple Grammy nominations with his former band Special Consensus.

Faris recently released a solo album called “The Next Mountain, and performed in Branson. He said he’s always excited to bring his show back home.

