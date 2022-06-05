Advertisement

Rick Faris brings his bluegrass music back home

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka area native brought his blugrass music back home.

Rick Faris brought his band to Westminster Presbyterian Church on SW Boswell for a concert Saturday night.

Faris grew up in Jefferson County, performing around the region with his family. He’s gone on to an award-winning career, including a couple Grammy nominations with his former band Special Consensus.

Faris recently released a solo album called “The Next Mountain, and performed in Branson. He said he’s always excited to bring his show back home.

You can check out his most recent performance from Eye on NE Kansas with Ralph Hipp here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers
Crews work to clear the scene of a double motorcycle accident on Tuttle Creek Blvd. on June 3,...
Tuttle Creek Blvd. reopened after double motorcycle accident
Jason Bulger
TPD searches for man connected to Dillons stabbing
Lake Shawnee - Adventure Cove
Adventure Cove closes as Topekans advised to avoid Lake Shawnee
Jose Mesa
Suspected driver in crash that killed Eudora 10-year-old arrested in Indiana

Latest News

William Harrison of Charlotte, North Carolina celebrates winning the 350-mile race at the...
4,000 riders hit the dirt for Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel
4,000 riders hit the dirt for Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel
4,000 riders hit the dirt for Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel
The Designers' Showhouse had a Bare Bones Tour.
People get ‘bare bones’ look at next Designers Showhouse
Shontal Phillips was named Miss Juneteenth Queen during a pageant June 4, 2022.
Topeka teen crowned Miss Juneteenth
Shontal Phillips was named Miss Juneteenth Queen during a pageant June 4, 2022.
Topeka crowns Miss Juneteenth