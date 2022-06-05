People get ‘bare bones’ look at next Designers Showhouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Builders took advice from the public this weekend as they prepare to transform the Designers Showhouse.

The annual home makeover event benefits Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

Area designers and craftsmen took ideas and suggestions from visitors who took the “Bare Bones Tour” Friday and Saturday. Tickets were $5.

Proceeds from the tours - and the eventual sale of the house - support Child Care Aware’s mission of supporting the development of children by improving access to high-quality child care options, and educational resources for families.

“We want every child to get off to a great start in life and be prepared for success once they enter school. And we want families to have the support and resources that they need including access to high-quality child care,” said Reva Wywadis, executive director of Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

Designers and craftsman will now get to work.

“All the companies and all the builders are considered competitors, but at the end of the day when we’re working on this project, we’re all working together. And it’s a good time. Get to know your competition,” said Doug McCollum with Topeka Area Building Assoc.

The house will re-open to the public to see the finished look in April 2023. It then will be put on the market. The house is located at 8338 SW 37th St. in Topeka.

