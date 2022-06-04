Suspected driver in crash that killed Eudora 10-year-old arrested in Indiana

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver suspected of killing 10-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard, of Eudora, was arrested in Indiana on Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, June 4, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jose Alfredo Galiano Mesa, 28, of Overland Park, was arrested in Martinsville, Ind., by U.S. Marshals and the Indiana State Troopers. Mesa was the suspect who had allegedly killed 10-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard, of Eudora, in a fatal motorcycle crash.

The Sheriff’s Office said it had a warrant out for Mesa’s arrest as a suspect who hit the motorcycle on May 14 at E 1900 Rd. and KS Highway 10, in which Brouhard had been a passenger. The bike was driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, of Eudora, who was also injured in the accident.

Deputies said the Indiana authorities found a vehicle with Mesa inside and arrested him. They said they will now work to get him extradited to Kansas to face charges in Douglas Co. related to the accident.

“We are grateful for this arrest to begin the next chapter in the process in bringing answers to Brooklyn and her family. We thank all law enforcement agencies, especially the U.S. Marshals for their hard work,” said Douglas Co. Sheriff Jay Armbrister. “I also want to thank the public for their patience and trust in us in this process as we were limited in information we could provide while trying to locate a suspect in this serious crime who was eluding us.”

Armbrister noted that Mesa’s immigration status did play a large role in the need to keep his name from the public.

“It was our fear that he would flee the country if we made him famous for all the wrong reasons, and we were poised to do so if it appeared he was moving south,” the Sheriff said. “However, through tireless investigation, we knew he was still in the Midwest and could not risk pushing him out of the area, and due to those efforts, we were able to bring him safely into custody.”

On Wednesday, June 1, the Sheriff’s Office said it had identified a suspect but had left that suspect unnamed.

After an extensive investigation which included witness interviews, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were able to identify Mesa early in the investigation as the driver of the van which hit Larson and his granddaughter and fled the scene. It said Mesa had been in Lawrence earlier that day for a job, painting, and was on his way back to the Kansas City area when the collision happened.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that witnesses had said Mesa had allegedly driven the van which had proceeded down the ramp onto K-10 after the accident which killed Brouhard and had left the bumper of his vehicle behind. Based on the debris, witness interviews, and help from area law enforcement agencies, it said deputies were able to identify the vehicle which was found and seized in the KC area on May 16.

After deputies had identified Mesa, they said they and fellow law enforcement agencies - including the U.S. Marshals - had attempted to find him, which concluded successfully with his arrest Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.