Stormont Vail says safety is top priority after latest Tulsa shooting

Hospital security say they constantly review the processes to keep everyone safe
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man upset with post-surgery pain walked into a Tulsa medical building this week and killed his surgeon, another doctor, a receptionist and another patient before turning a gun on himself. With the Tulsa hospital shooting fresh in everyone’s mind, Stormont Vail wants to reassure it’s staff and patients that keeping everyone safe is top priority. Stormont Vail is keeping an eye out.

“We are very aware and are keeping our staff and the patients and the visitors and community that come to this hospital as safe as we possibly can,” said Steve Taylor, manager of security at Stormont Vail Hospital and Trauma Center.

Taylor believes the security staff is prepared should their ever be an armed intruder.

“Our entrances are guarded by security officers and I think they are keeping a very good and strong eye out for any behaviors in the hospital,” said Taylor. “We talk to our clinics quite a lot. I try to inform them and I give them training on active shooter. There has been a little more request for active shooter training at some of the clinics. I don’t find that necessarily something new. It’s something that we’ve been doing for many many years.”

As part of the training, staff are taught to avoid engaging an intruder if at all possible.

“We’re going to continue to advocate for run, hide, fight,” said Taylor “That’s what we’ve always done in the hospital. We prefer our staff to get out, get away if they can, hide and our last resort is to fight. We don’t think that it’s advisable for anybody to try and fight with somebody who has a gun, so no. That’s our philosophy here is run, hide, fight and that’s what we teach our staff.”

