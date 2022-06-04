Advertisement

Silver Lake desperate for bus drivers

Superintendent Brad Womack of Silver Lake USD 372 drives a school bus around a parking lot.
Superintendent Brad Womack of Silver Lake USD 372 drives a school bus around a parking lot.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake USD 372 is desperately needing to hire bus drivers. With several drivers retiring after this year, superintendent Brad Womack says the need has only gotten more intense.

“We had quite a few retirees this end of this school year so we are in desperate need of people who are willing to come out and we have a whole bunch of different options,” said Womack. “AM drivers, PM drivers, activity drivers so anybody who is interested feel free to come out and give us a shot.”

Similar to other districts, driving the school bus is a way for residents to feel better connected to the community.

“Our hope,” Womack said, “is that there are people in the community that want to be involved and maybe their kids are either involved in activities or they have a preschool aged child who will be gone in the morning or afternoon and they can help out. Again maybe you can’t give all day long but you can give sometime.”

So if you have some extra time on your hands and are looking to get connected to a community think about becoming a bus driver. Turns out it’s not as hard as you might think.

“Today’s buses handle very well,” said Womack. “The turns are pretty easy, those kinds of things, so if you’re thinking that maybe being a bus driver is scary because it’s a big vehicle, I would just tell you that it’s not quite as bad as it seems.”

If you are interested in applying to become a bus driver for Silver Lake schools, apply here.

