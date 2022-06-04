Advertisement

Shriners stroll into summer with carnival, games to benefit children

Wyatt, who will be a first-grader at Trinity Academy in Wichita, is designated as the walk...
Wyatt, who will be a first-grader at Trinity Academy in Wichita, is designated as the walk captain on June 4, 2022.(Shriners)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shriners have strolled into summer with a carnival and games to benefit children in its care.

On Saturday, June 4, the St. Louis Shriners says members will celebrate the rich nearly century-old history with the second annual Shriners Stroll into Summer.

The Shriners said patients, families, staff, providers and Shriners hit the road to walk the neighborhood and return for an all-out party. After the walk, it said the hospital turned into a fun family-friendly carnival with games, bounce houses, food trucks and music.

The organization said the 2022 walk captain was designated as Wichita native and patient, Wyatt Shield. It said Sheild had just finished kindergarten with bragging rights to the best handwriting in his class - after he was born with 12 fingers.

The Shriners said its St. Louis orthopedic team helped transform the hand to include 10 functional digits. It said Shield regularly returns to St. Louis for check-ins and with his surgical and occupational therapy teams. It said recently wrote a book about his experience - Wyatt’s Big Adventure with Shriners - which is set to publish this summer.

The Shriners said the free event was sponsored by the Temple and included clowns from the Moolah Shrine.

