Saturday night forecast: Scattered rain tonight with thunderstorms Sunday night

Hazards with Sunday night’s storms include large hail and damaging winds
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another round of scattered rain and storms is expected tonight into early Sunday morning. This round of rain and storms will be weakening as they push into Central Kansas therefore severe weather is unlikely Sunday morning. Temperatures tonight will get down to the low 60s with light southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Skies Sunday will gradually become partly cloudy and we stay dry through the daytime before storm chances increase Sunday night into Monday morning.

Tonight: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Rain early, then gradually becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Rain and storms early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Storms late Sunday night will initially develop to our north in Nebraska before diving south overnight. There is a slight risk for severe weather with storms Sunday night/Monday morning. The main hazards for Northeast Kansas will be 70 mph wind gusts and maybe quarter size hail. Meanwhile in North-Central Kansas the risk for larger hail close to golf ball size is a bit higher. These storms also have a very low risk of producing a brief tornado. This round should wrap up well before 10am Monday morning.

We should catch a break from the rain Monday during the day with skies becoming partly cloudy and temperatures reaching the low 80s. Winds Monday will continue to stay light from the north-northwest at 5 to10 mph. Off and on rain chances return to the area beginning Monday night lasting through Wednesday. Localized flooding may be a concern this week with the additional chances for rain.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

