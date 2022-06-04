Saturday forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across northeast Kansas through the afternoon. The rain may be moderate to heavy at times, but severe weather is not expected today. Highs will be in the 70s with a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph. A break from the rain is expected this evening, but another round of thunderstorms is possible late tonight with additional heavy rainfall.

After a few remnant showers early tomorrow morning, most of Sunday should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid-upper 80s. By late Sunday evening, a complex of storms is forecast to dive southeast out of Nebraska. Widespread thunderstorms are likely Sunday night, some of which could be severe with damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds possible Sunday night (WIBW)

A break from the rain is expected on Monday before additional chances for showers and storms return by Monday night and Tuesday. With repeated rounds of heavy rainfall over the next several days, localized flooding may become a concern.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Sunday: Slight chance of a remnant thunderstorm early in the morning, then partly cloudy. High 84F. Wind: S at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday Night: Thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe with high winds. Low 64F. Chance of rain 70%.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 82F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Slight chance of thunderstorms during the morning, then partly cloudy. High 79F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.