Advertisement

Riley Co. Community Baby shower provides resources to new parents, families with young children

Riley Co. Community Baby shower provides resources to new parents, families with young children
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Soon-to-be parents and parents of newborns and toddlers were invited to the inaugural Community Baby Shower in Manhattan this morning.

Riley County’s Maternal and Child Health program hosted the Baby shower with booths from community agencies who provide resources for parents and families.

Demonstrations informed parents of best practices for how to provide safe sleeping areas for their young children.

Some families received sleep safe bundles, which included a pack and play, safe sleep sack, pacifier and the book “What to expect in the First Year”

“We receive funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to raise awareness regarding safe sleep and SIDS related deaths.” Riley Co Health Dept, Maternal and Child Health Program supervisor Breva Spencer says.

“Ideally, it’s to allow…to us… to provide education to the community as a whole and be able to provide those essential needs as to…safe sleep environments that most of our families probably would benefit from.” Riley Co Health Dept, Maternal and Child Health Bilingual Navigator Maria Garcia Baquero says.

If you missed the Community Baby Shower, you can reach out to the Maternal and Child Health Program for educational resources and programs they offer for parents and families of children from birth to 5 years old.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers
Crews work to clear the scene of a double motorcycle accident on Tuttle Creek Blvd. on June 3,...
Tuttle Creek Blvd. reopened after double motorcycle accident
Jason Bulger
TPD searches for man connected to Dillons stabbing
Lake Shawnee - Adventure Cove
Adventure Cove closes as Topekans advised to avoid Lake Shawnee
Jose Mesa
Suspected driver in crash that killed Eudora 10-year-old arrested in Indiana

Latest News

Flint Hills Discovery Center 'Big League Fun' exhibit
Low Sensory Saturday & new exhibits at Flint Hills Discovery Center
Low Sensory Saturday & new exhibits at Flint Hills Discovery Center
Riley Co. Community Baby shower provides resources to new parents, families with young children
Bus drivers wanted