Riley Co. Community Baby shower provides resources to new parents, families with young children

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Soon-to-be parents and parents of newborns and toddlers were invited to the inaugural Community Baby Shower in Manhattan this morning.

Riley County’s Maternal and Child Health program hosted the Baby shower with booths from community agencies who provide resources for parents and families.

Demonstrations informed parents of best practices for how to provide safe sleeping areas for their young children.

Some families received sleep safe bundles, which included a pack and play, safe sleep sack, pacifier and the book “What to expect in the First Year”

“We receive funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to raise awareness regarding safe sleep and SIDS related deaths.” Riley Co Health Dept, Maternal and Child Health Program supervisor Breva Spencer says.

“Ideally, it’s to allow…to us… to provide education to the community as a whole and be able to provide those essential needs as to…safe sleep environments that most of our families probably would benefit from.” Riley Co Health Dept, Maternal and Child Health Bilingual Navigator Maria Garcia Baquero says.

If you missed the Community Baby Shower, you can reach out to the Maternal and Child Health Program for educational resources and programs they offer for parents and families of children from birth to 5 years old.

