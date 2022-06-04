The Mulvane Art Fair returns in=person after COVID strikes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Mulvane Art Fair is back for its 28th annual event. This year is the first time back in-person after a three year pause due to COVID.

“The crowd is incredible, one of our big jokes is we love it when we cant see the sidewalk because there is so many people here and we have already had that this morning, the gates opened at 10 o’clock and we just had a great response. I think everyone is ready to be back doing art fairs, getting outside of their houses just being done with COVID,” said Kevin Cassidy.

About 80 artists locally and nationally gathered at Washburn University to share their art with the community.

“This is great, I started out here when I was just beginning my art career and people continue to return and I have several generations of families that buy my work,” said artist Cally Krallman.

From jewelry, prints, wood, and ceramics, there is a little bit of everything within the fair.

“My booth has some of my regional landscape work and I have been a professional artist for about 28 years now and I try to paint the Flint Hills around Kansas and the midwest,” she said.

The fair gives back to artists and the community.

“Proceeds from the art sales go to them but through sponsorships and ticket sales that is what funds the Mulvane Art Museum,” said Cassidy.

The fair will resume Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

