Advertisement

Milestone birthday: Twin sisters celebrate turning 102 years old

Twin sisters celebrate a milestone birthday. (Source: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A set of twins reached a rare milestone birthday.

Elouise Lyons and her twin sister recently celebrated turning 102 years old. And people came together at Glenwood Village in Overland Park to throw a party.

Her son, Paul Lyons, said the key to his mom’s longevity is positivity and a daily shot of whiskey.

“That’s something she’s been doing for years and years,” Paul Lyons said.

Elouise Lyons calls Missouri home these days while her sister is in California. She said they both have apparently done something right to get to 102.

Their generation has probably seen more changes in the world than just about anyone.

“When she was born, they had just started flying airplanes. I can’t imagine that,” Paul Lyons said.

And though the sisters currently live apart, the two said they plan to meet virtually on Zoom over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers
Crews work to clear the scene of a double motorcycle accident on Tuttle Creek Blvd. on June 3,...
Tuttle Creek Blvd. reopened after double motorcycle accident
Jason Bulger
TPD searches for man connected to Dillons stabbing
Lake Shawnee - Adventure Cove
Adventure Cove closes as Topekans advised to avoid Lake Shawnee
Chris Patterson
Topeka man arrested after guns, drugs found inside home

Latest News

FILE
Colorado cyclist perishes in fatal accident during Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
The Mulvane Art Fair resumes after COVID
The Mulvane Art Fair returns in=person after COVID strikes
Twin sisters in Missouri celebrated a milestone birthday together.
Twin sisters turn 102 years old