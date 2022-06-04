Low Sensory Saturday & new exhibits at Flint Hills Discovery Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Lowered sound levels and pausing of the light show are just a couple of adjustments the Flint Hills Discovery Center makes to provide a low sensory environment.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center has started special events to provide a time for anyone who may be affected by bright lights and sounds, to be able to explore the esxhibits with these elements turned off.

“So it’s really a small way that we can make a difference for those folks so that they can more comfortably come visit the Discovery Center.” Flint Hills Discovery Center Assistant Director Stephen Bridenstine says.

The newly renovated Prairie Playscape gives children and the young at heart the opportunity to learn more about the Flint Hills with a variety of hands-on activities and exhibits.

“We have a 12-foot-tall climbing structure that the kids can get in. We’ve got these cool air tubes that the kids can fly these balls and scarves through it, and they get the chase after them.” Bridenstine says.

Guests can also immerse themselves in a Major League Baseball experience in the “Big League Fun” exhibit, with hands-on baseball activities throughout the exhibit.

“I hope you all plan your trip to come out visit us here at the Discovery Center real soon.” Bridenstine says.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center is also part of the State of Kansas’ Sunflower Summer program, which gives free admission to the Discovery Center for Kansas school children and two parents or guardians for a one-time visit.

