Jayhawk Tennis Tournament running through weekend at Kossover

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tennis tournament kicked off in Topeka Friday.

Over a hundred tennis players are competing for $6,000 dollars in prize money at the 82nd Annual Jayhawk Tennis Tournament.

The tournament is open to public viewing at Kossover Tennis Courts, with no admission charge to get in. It runs through Sunday, when the men’s and women’s singles finals will be played.

