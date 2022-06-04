High-performance driving instruction happening this weekend in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 80 drivers-in-learning will be at Heartland Motorsports Park over the weekend.

The Kansas BMW Club is holding its high-performance driving course until Sunday. Chief Instructor Ryan Staub says it’s a great way to teach people the fundamentals in a safe environment.

“You really can’t explore those limits safely on the street coming to an event like this is a great way to have an outlet to do that safely,” Staub said.

The club says spectators are welcome and can ask about future events if they would like to participate.

