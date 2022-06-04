GoFundMe created for family of mother killed in crash near Saint George

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for the mother killed in a crash near Saint George this week while her two sons were in the car with her.

On Thursday, June 2, the Kansas Highway Patrol said Tyra Salisbury Anderson, 28, of Saint George, was the victim of a fatal car accident near Saint George. Family and friends said her two sons - 2-and-a-half and 10-months old - were in the car with her during the crash.

Family and friends said the infant was life-flighted to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition. Meanwhile, her toddler escaped with only bruises. Her husband was not in the car.

As her husband and sons attempt to adjust to life without Anderson, friends said they started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help them in their time of grief. They said they hoped the account would raise enough money to leave a few months’ worth of prepared meals to the Andersons and take care of unexpected formula costs for the baby.

Shocked as they are by the news, friends said they can make Anderson happy one last time knowing her boys are all cared for.

To reach the GoFundMe page, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.