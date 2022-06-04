Colorado cyclist perishes in fatal accident during Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado cyclist in Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel died after a fatal crash on Friday evening.

KVOE reports that on Friday evening, June 3, a Colorado man died following a fatal vehicle vs. bicycle collision northwest of Emporia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol indicated that just after 5 p.m. on Friday, near the intersection of Lyon Co. Rd. 190 and F., Gregory Bachman, 61, of Frisco Co., was headed northbound on Road F and entered the intersection when he was struck by a truck.

KHP noted that the truck, headed westbound, was a 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by Cory Smith, 52, of Emporia.

Troopers said Bachman was pronounced dead on the scene after the collision. He was wearing a helmet and was registered in the UNBOUND Gravel 200-mile race on Saturday.

UNBOUND spokesperson Jordan Titus told KVOE that Lifetime - the race’s parent company - said the event could not share any further details, but thoughts and prayers are with Bachman’s family.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.