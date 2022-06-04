Advertisement

Boone County, Mo., prosecutor found dead inside home Saturday

By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) --- Boone County, Mo., Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead inside his home on Saturday morning.

The Columbia Police Department said they were notified of a death of an adult male by gunshot at 9:35 a.m. on Saturday.

At a press conference on Saturday, police identified Knight as the man who had died.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Knight served as the county’s prosecutor since 2006. He ran unopposed every election cycle since 2010.

His colleagues remembered him on Saturday.

“Boone Co Prosecutor Dan Knight was a colleague who was fully committed to his work,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker tweeted. “But I will remember him as the kind, patient and diligent man that he remained through the many years that we served together. RIP.”

