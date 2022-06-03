Advertisement

Tuttle Creek Blvd. closes after double motorcycle accident

Crews work to clear the scene of a double motorcycle accident on Tuttle Creek Blvd. on June 3,...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuttle Creek Blvd. has been shut down at the Highway 24 and 77 intersection as crews work to clear a double motorcycle accident.

The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, June 3, to alert drivers that Tuttle Creek Blvd. has closed at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 77 - at the turn-off for Riley.

RCPD said crews were responding to an injury accident that involved two motorcycles.

Officers at the scene told 13 NEWS that three friends on three motorcycles were headed southbound on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when the lead motorcycle slowed down just south of the Madison Rd. intersection. However, one of the trailing motorcycles did not slow down in time and flooded with the lead cycle.

RCPD noted that one driver was from Iowa while the other hailed from Nebraska. One driver was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan via EMS for road rash while the other was life-flighted to a larger hospital due to injuries in the lower extremities. It said both drivers were conscious when crews arrived.

Officers said drivers should be aware there may be a delay if traveling through the area.

