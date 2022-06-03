TPD searches for man connected to Dillons stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department wants to speak with a man connected to the recent stabbing at Dillons.

The Topeka Police Department says officers are looking to speak with Jason Bulger, of Topeka, about a recent aggravated battery.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on June 1, TPD said officers were called to the Dillons at 2010 SE 29th St. with reports of a stabbing. The male victim had been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, however, the suspect was not found.

Officers said the suspect vehicle was found abandoned in the 2200 block of SW Edgewater Terr. However, a search of the area was unsuccessful and the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information about Bulger’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Detective Judd at 785-368-1582 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551.

