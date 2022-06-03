Advertisement

TPD searches for man connected to Dillons stabbing

Jason Bulger
Jason Bulger(Topeka Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department wants to speak with a man connected to the recent stabbing at Dillons.

The Topeka Police Department says officers are looking to speak with Jason Bulger, of Topeka, about a recent aggravated battery.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on June 1, TPD said officers were called to the Dillons at 2010 SE 29th St. with reports of a stabbing. The male victim had been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, however, the suspect was not found.

Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man at Topeka Dillons

Officers said the suspect vehicle was found abandoned in the 2200 block of SW Edgewater Terr. However, a search of the area was unsuccessful and the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information about Bulger’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Detective Judd at 785-368-1582 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551.

