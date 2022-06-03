Advertisement

Topeka Woman’s Club celebrates 125 years of history

Topeka Woman’s Club celebrates 125 years of history
Topeka Woman’s Club celebrates 125 years of history(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Woman’s Club celebrated its history Thursday night.

The club held a cocktail party to bring a year of celebrating its 125th anniversary to an end. A couple of club members portrayed founders Margaret McCarter and Lucy Kingman as the story was told of their founding the club.

The Woman’s Club provides educational programs and a social space for its members. President ZoAnn Torrey says new faces are welcome.

“We would welcome everyone to our club, to be a member or to use our building,” Torrey said. “Our Woman’s Club is a very busy place, but we can certainly make for you.”

You can find the Topeka Woman’s Club at 5221 SW Dr.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person was killed Thursday morning in a...
28-year-old Saint George woman killed in crash outside of Wamego
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning
Topeka Police search for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at the Dillons on 29th St. and...
Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man at Topeka Dillons
Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Wamego teacher formally charged for having relationship with student
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

‘Change Our Culture of Property Maintenance’ is a five-year plan city leaders believe will...
City of Topeka to facilitate mowing contracts for community improvement
Carlson Federal Building
Jury: TPD officer did not use excessive force
The Riley Co. Police Department has warned residents of an old scam that has recently resurfaced.
RCPD warns residents that old warrant scam has resurfaced
To kick off the Mulvane Art Fair, which begins Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, at the...
Live, artistic car wrap at Evergy Plaza kicks off Mulvane Art Fair