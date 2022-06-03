Topeka Woman’s Club celebrates 125 years of history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Woman’s Club celebrated its history Thursday night.

The club held a cocktail party to bring a year of celebrating its 125th anniversary to an end. A couple of club members portrayed founders Margaret McCarter and Lucy Kingman as the story was told of their founding the club.

The Woman’s Club provides educational programs and a social space for its members. President ZoAnn Torrey says new faces are welcome.

“We would welcome everyone to our club, to be a member or to use our building,” Torrey said. “Our Woman’s Club is a very busy place, but we can certainly make for you.”

You can find the Topeka Woman’s Club at 5221 SW Dr.

