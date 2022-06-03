Advertisement

Topeka man arrested after guns, drugs found inside home

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested on Friday after officers found guns and drugs in a home during a search warrant.

On Friday, June 3, the Topeka Police Department says officers with the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 700 block of NE Forest Ave. which stems from an ongoing investigation.

While the warrant was conducted, officers said they found firearms and marijuana.

As a result of the search, TPD said Chris Patterson, 43, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, criminal use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers
Jury sides with Topeka Police officer in civil lawsuit alleging excessive force

