‘This is serious business’: KCK police find nearly 6k fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills

In 2022, there have been 61 overdoses and 11 overdose deaths in Kansas City, Kansas alone, KCK police said.(KCKPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is warning its community about the dangers of fentanyl after a recent discovery.

Police said a recent search warrant resulted in seizing “approximately 6,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing the deadly drug, fentanyl along with eight firearms and other drugs.”

A release stated the pills were made like those one might buy at a pharmacy, but they could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl.

“So far in 2022, there have been 61 overdoses and 11 overdose deaths in Kansas City, Kansas alone,” the department stated. “This is serious business.”

Officers issued the following warning signs for when someone might be suffering from an overdose:

  • A person’s lips immediately turning blue
  • Gurgling sounds with breathing
  • Stiffening of the body or seizure-like activity
  • Foaming at the mouth
  • Confusion or strange behavior before the person loses consciousness
