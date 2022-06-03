Stormont Vail offers free gun locks and safety information

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gun safety is back in the headlines after the tragedies in Uvalde, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Recent news has kind of brought to the forefront again in people’s minds issues that trauma centers we think about all the time,” said Brian Aeschliman, Outreach and Education Coordinator for Stormont Vail Hospital and Trauma Center.

Proper gun use and storage is always important and there are several easy safety measures you can take in your own home to prevent hazardous gun play. Stormont Vail has given away gun locks for years now, but they expect renewed interest in gun accident prevention, safety and responsibility.

“Firearms are right up there with other causes for trauma and a lot of it revolves around prevention,” said Aeschliman. “Preventing access to firearms. Providing gun locks. Things like storing ammunition separately from firearms. There are a lot of things that can be done to make access harder to get to them and harder to use.”

Aeschliman also says gun education and safety begins in the home.

“As far as like injuries from firearms, we know that’s going to happen and we have programs for that, but we also know that we don’t want this event to happen in anyone’s home with their loved ones. And if getting a free gun lock can prevent a child front getting into a firearm and having a tragic event, that’s absolutely what we are trying to accomplish right now.”

A cable gun lock takes almost no time at all to install. It’s important to always follow proper gun use and storage because you never know when you’re being watched.

“Gun responsibility really begins with the adult and if you are modeling safe gun handling and storage to the kids,” said Aeschliman, “then that is something that it will become a habit for them.”

Gun locks can be retrieved for free from local law enforcement. Stormont Vail will also be giving them away free at several upcoming events.

June 9 - Stop the Bleed course 6pm-7:30pm. Go here to register

June 17 - Dr. Charles Drew Memorial Blood Drive from 10am to 3pm at Hillcrest Community Center.

June 18 - Walk with a Doc event at 9am on the east side of Washburn University.

Jun 25 - Pridefest in NOTO at Shawnee County Suicide Coalition booth.

