Advertisement

Stormont Vail offers free gun locks and safety information

By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gun safety is back in the headlines after the tragedies in Uvalde, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Recent news has kind of brought to the forefront again in people’s minds issues that trauma centers we think about all the time,” said Brian Aeschliman, Outreach and Education Coordinator for Stormont Vail Hospital and Trauma Center.

Proper gun use and storage is always important and there are several easy safety measures you can take in your own home to prevent hazardous gun play. Stormont Vail has given away gun locks for years now, but they expect renewed interest in gun accident prevention, safety and responsibility.

“Firearms are right up there with other causes for trauma and a lot of it revolves around prevention,” said Aeschliman. “Preventing access to firearms. Providing gun locks. Things like storing ammunition separately from firearms. There are a lot of things that can be done to make access harder to get to them and harder to use.”

Aeschliman also says gun education and safety begins in the home.

“As far as like injuries from firearms, we know that’s going to happen and we have programs for that, but we also know that we don’t want this event to happen in anyone’s home with their loved ones. And if getting a free gun lock can prevent a child front getting into a firearm and having a tragic event, that’s absolutely what we are trying to accomplish right now.”

A cable gun lock takes almost no time at all to install. It’s important to always follow proper gun use and storage because you never know when you’re being watched.

“Gun responsibility really begins with the adult and if you are modeling safe gun handling and storage to the kids,” said Aeschliman, “then that is something that it will become a habit for them.”

Proper gun use and storage is always important and there are several easy safety measures you can take in your own home to prevent hazardous gun play.

Gun locks can be retrieved for free from local law enforcement. Stormont Vail will also be giving them away free at several upcoming events.

  • June 9 - Stop the Bleed course 6pm-7:30pm. Go here to register.
  • June 17 - Dr. Charles Drew Memorial Blood Drive from 10am to 3pm at Hillcrest Community Center.
  • June 18 - Walk with a Doc event at 9am on the east side of Washburn University.
  • Jun 25 - Pridefest in NOTO at Shawnee County Suicide Coalition booth.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person was killed Thursday morning in a...
28-year-old Saint George woman killed in crash outside of Wamego
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning
FILE
Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers
A 15-year-old girl crashed the car she was driving as she fled from law enforcement officers in...
Girl, 15, crashes car Thursday afternoon in high-speed chase on I-70 in Geary County
Crews work to clear the scene of a double motorcycle accident on Tuttle Creek Blvd. on June 3,...
Tuttle Creek Blvd. reopened after double motorcycle accident

Latest News

The Kansas BMW Club is holding its high-performance driving course until Sunday at Heartland...
High-performance driving instruction happening this weekend in Topeka
Over a hundred tennis players are competing for $6,000 dollars in prize money at the 82nd...
Jayhawk Tennis Tournament running through weekend at Kossover
Bag screening at Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail says safety is top priority after latest Tulsa shooting
Stormont Vail security
Scattered rain this weekend
Scattered rain this weekend