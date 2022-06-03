Silver Lake to host hiring fair to help those interested in open positions

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake schools will host a bus “Road-EO” and hiring fair on Saturday to help those interested apply for a position for the upcoming school year.

Silver Lake Public Schools USD 372 says it is seeking bus drivers and paraprofessionals for the 2022-2023 school year. To help those interested explore career opportunities, it said it will host a Bus “Road-EO” and Hiring Fair from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, in the Silver Lake High School parking lot, 200 Rice Rd.

USD 372 said attendees will have the chance to drive a school bus under the supervision of the transportation team, complete initial paperwork and meet on-site with district administrators to discuss openings for the school year.

The district said official applications can be completed after the event on its website. It said those who attend might even get to see Superintendent Brad Womack try his luck driving a bus.

