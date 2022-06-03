Advertisement

Silver Lake to host hiring fair to help those interested in open positions

FILE
FILE(KMOV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake schools will host a bus “Road-EO” and hiring fair on Saturday to help those interested apply for a position for the upcoming school year.

Silver Lake Public Schools USD 372 says it is seeking bus drivers and paraprofessionals for the 2022-2023 school year. To help those interested explore career opportunities, it said it will host a Bus “Road-EO” and Hiring Fair from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, in the Silver Lake High School parking lot, 200 Rice Rd.

USD 372 said attendees will have the chance to drive a school bus under the supervision of the transportation team, complete initial paperwork and meet on-site with district administrators to discuss openings for the school year.

The district said official applications can be completed after the event on its website. It said those who attend might even get to see Superintendent Brad Womack try his luck driving a bus.

For more information, or to apply, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person was killed Thursday morning in a...
28-year-old Saint George woman killed in crash outside of Wamego
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning
FILE
Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers
A 15-year-old girl crashed the car she was driving as she fled from law enforcement officers in...
Girl, 15, crashes car Thursday afternoon in high-speed chase on I-70 in Geary County
Carlson Federal Building
Jury sides with Topeka Police officer in civil lawsuit alleging excessive force

Latest News

FILE
One behind bars after chasing car out of Douglas Co., firing gun in Franklin Co.
Envista Credit Union made the presentation.
Safe Kids Kansas receives funds
Kansas Highway Patrol
Driver remains on the run after Troopers led on short chase near Lawrence
The art fair supports the Mulvane Art Museum and its programs. It’s open 10-5 p.m. Saturday and...
Mulvane Art Museum gears up for weekend fair