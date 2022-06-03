Shawnee Heights Road closure extended another week due to recent rainfall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to recent rainfall, the closure of Shawnee Heights Rd. has been extended another week.

Shawnee County says on Friday, June 3, that the Shawnee Heights Rd. project has been extended through the next week and will open Friday, June 10, weather permitting.

Due to the amount of rain received this week, the County said the project needed to be extended. It said this will affect the area between SE Pueblo and SE Tomahawk.

The closure was originally supposed to end on Friday, June 3, as the county replaced a culvert pipe between the two roads.

