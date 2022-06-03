Shawnee Co. seeks two new judges to fill positions created by new law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is looking to fill two new judge positions after a new bill was signed into law to create the positions.

Kansas Courts says the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations to fill two new district magistrate judge positions.

The Court said the new positions were certified by an Administrative Order after the Kansas Legislature passed and Governor Laura Kelly signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute Bill 267 to fund them.

The third judicial district covers Shawnee Co.

The Court noted that Justice Caleb Stegall, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the district said those who wish to can either apply or be nominated, however, nominations must be made in writing on the official nomination form and include the nominee’s signature.

Kansas law requires these district magistrate judges to be a resident of Shawnee Co. at the time of taking office and while holding it, a high school graduate, and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an exam to become certified within 18 months.

The Court said nominations can be submitted electronically or by a paper copy and one form can be used for both vacancies. It said the deadline to submit a nomination with supporting documents is noon Tuesday, June 28.

According to the Court, the commission will meet to interview nominees at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at the Shawnee Co. Court House, 200 SE 7th St. and interviews will be open to the public.

After the nominee serves one year in office, the Court said a magistrate judge is required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, it said the incumbent will serve a 4-year term.

The Third Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Toby McCullough of Rossville, Whitney Casement of Topeka, Thomas Lemon of Topeka, Randall Phillips of Topeka, Rebecca Sanders of Topeka, and Eric Stafford of Topeka.

For an online nomination form, click HERE.

