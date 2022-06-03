Advertisement

Salina police search for man after 2 dirt bikes, trailer stolen

Salina police search for this truck and the man who drove it away from a hotel parking lot with...
Salina police search for this truck and the man who drove it away from a hotel parking lot with a stolen trailer hooked to the back on May 31, 2022.(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are searching for the person responsible for stealing two dirt bikes and a trailer from a hotel parking lot.

On Tuesday, May 31, the Salina Police Department says officers were called to the Baymont Inn at 1740 W Crawford St. with reports of a trailer and motorcycle theft.

Officers said the victim had reported that sometime overnight, their black 6-foot utility trailer with two dirt bikes inside had been stolen from the parking lot. They said the dirt bikes were a blue Yamaha WR250 and a Red Honda 50.

Officers noted that the value of the trailer and bikes is estimated to be $5,000

SPD said surveillance video shows an older white model Chevrolet or GMC truck with a utility box entering the parking lot. It said a man with dark clothes and hat hooked the trailer up to the truck and left the hotel northbound on Beverly Dr.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man or the crime should contact SPD at 785-826-7210.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person was killed Thursday morning in a...
28-year-old Saint George woman killed in crash outside of Wamego
Topeka Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of SE 11th...
One person in critical condition after shooting early Thursday morning
A 15-year-old girl crashed the car she was driving as she fled from law enforcement officers in...
Girl, 15, crashes car Thursday afternoon in high-speed chase on I-70 in Geary County
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
Carlson Federal Building
Jury sides with Topeka Police officer in civil lawsuit alleging excessive force

Latest News

FILE
Free Fishing Days allows Kansans to fish without license
Residents are asked to avoid the circled area of Lake Shawnee after a manhole emitted an...
Sewage warning issued for Lake Shawnee
Gas prices continue to climb in Topeka and across the nation and on Friday they hit another...
Gas prices continue to soar, hit another all-time high on Friday
A man was seriously injured after a motorcycle collided with a bicycle Thursday night in...
Motorcycle rider injured after colliding with bicycle Thursday night in Wichita