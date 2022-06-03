Salina police search for man after 2 dirt bikes, trailer stolen

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are searching for the person responsible for stealing two dirt bikes and a trailer from a hotel parking lot.

On Tuesday, May 31, the Salina Police Department says officers were called to the Baymont Inn at 1740 W Crawford St. with reports of a trailer and motorcycle theft.

Officers said the victim had reported that sometime overnight, their black 6-foot utility trailer with two dirt bikes inside had been stolen from the parking lot. They said the dirt bikes were a blue Yamaha WR250 and a Red Honda 50.

Officers noted that the value of the trailer and bikes is estimated to be $5,000

SPD said surveillance video shows an older white model Chevrolet or GMC truck with a utility box entering the parking lot. It said a man with dark clothes and hat hooked the trailer up to the truck and left the hotel northbound on Beverly Dr.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man or the crime should contact SPD at 785-826-7210.

