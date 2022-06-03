Safe Kids Kansas gets $5,000 from Envista Cares Challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union presented over $5,000 to Safe Kids Kansas Friday afternoon.

Envista Credit Union helped Safe Kids Kansas drum up donations throughout the month of May as part of its Envista Cares Challenge, raising just over $2,517. They also matched $2,500 on their own. Safe Kids Kansas says money was only part of the help they received.

“They really helped us to elevate awareness about who Safe Kids is and what we do, and that we are a resource for families,” State Director Cherie Sage said.

“Where Envista Cares Challenge was born from was trying to think how we can do more than just give a check,” Envista’s Grace Greene said.

Safe Kids Kansas works to keep kids safe through education, advocacy, and community programs.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.