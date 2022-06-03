Advertisement

One behind bars after chasing car out of Douglas Co., firing gun in Franklin Co.

Jun. 3, 2022
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars in Franklin Co. after he chased a car out of Douglas Co. and then fired a gun at the victim early Friday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, Devin Fuller, 22, of Baldwin City, was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle as he chased it.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation found that Fuller allegedly fired a gun from his vehicle, at another vehicle, as he sped and chased it southbound on US Highway 59.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the incident started in Douglas Co., however, the criminal act actually happened in the 4500 block of US 59 Highway in Franklin Co.

Fuller was booked into the Franklin Co. Jail for attempted first-degree murder, endangerment, criminal discharge of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $1 million cash or surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said this was a coordinated effort between deputies, the Ottawa Police Department, Baldwin City Police Department, Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, and Lawrence Police Department’s tactical team.

