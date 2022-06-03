Mulvane Art Museum gears up for weekend fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mulvane Art Fair is back following a pandemic pause.

Crews were busy setting up for the event Friday on the Washburn campus. More than 80 artists will set up shop, representing a variety of media. You’ll also enjoy live music, food trucks, and children’s art activities.

“It brings artists from all over the country to come see us,” Fair Chairman Brian Laird said. “There’s all kinds of art down here in glass, jewelry, beads and paint, and every medium. So, there’s something for everybody.”

The art fair supports the Mulvane Art Museum and its programs. It’s open 10-5 p.m. Saturday and 10-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 per day or $10 for both, kids under 12 are free. You can find tickets at MulvaneArtFMuseum.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.