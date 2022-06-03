Advertisement

Motorcycle rider injured after colliding with bicycle Thursday night in Wichita

Bicycle rider also taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor
A man was seriously injured after a motorcycle collided with a bicycle Thursday night in Wichita, authorities said.(MGN Graphics.)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022
WIBW, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured after a motorcycle collided with a bicycle Thursday night in Wichita, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 7:16 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Chautauqua, just, east of downtown Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash, a Wichita police officer was attempting to stop a 2019 Honda CB1000 motorcycle that was westbound on Douglas for speeding.

The patrol said the motorcycle rider veered to the left in an attempt to avoid colliding with a bicycle that was crossing Douglas at Chautauqua Street.

The Honda struck the bicycle, the patrol said, causing the motorcycle to fall over and slide into the back of an unoccupied, legally parked 2012 Ford Mustang on the north side of Douglas.

The motorcycle rider, Chase D.G. Ash-Carson, 27, of Wichita, was transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Ash-Carson was wearing a helmet and eye protection.

The bicycle rider, Robert D. Rinke, 59, of Wichita, was transported to Wesley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries, the patrol said.

