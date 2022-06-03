Milford residents left without running water after water line damaged

MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in the City of Milford and areas surrounding the lake were left without running water on Friday.

The Department said in a Facebook post that residents were left waterless after a water line was damaged at US 77 and Cedar Rd.

The Department noted that water will be out of service for Cedar Estates, the City of Milford and Acorn’s Resort Area.

GCEM said repairs will be made and water service will be restored as quickly as possible.

