Milford residents left without running water after water line damaged

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in the City of Milford and areas surrounding the lake were left without running water on Friday.

Geary County Emergency Management says on Friday, June 3, that residents in the City of Milford and areas surrounding Milford Lake are without water.

The Department said in a Facebook post that residents were left waterless after a water line was damaged at US 77 and Cedar Rd.

The Department noted that water will be out of service for Cedar Estates, the City of Milford and Acorn’s Resort Area.

GCEM said repairs will be made and water service will be restored as quickly as possible.

