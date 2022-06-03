Advertisement

Sewage warning issued for Lake Shawnee

Residents are asked to avoid the circled area of Lake Shawnee after a manhole emitted an...
Residents are asked to avoid the circled area of Lake Shawnee after a manhole emitted an unknown amount of diluted waste into the lake on June 3, 2022.(Shawnee County)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A manhole about 300 feet away from Lake Shawnee has emitted an “unknown quantity” of diluted waste into the lake.

The Shawnee County Department of Public Works says on Friday, June 3, it has advised residents to avoid contact with Lake Shawnee - especially in the area of the second cove south of the dam on the east side of the lake.

Due to recent heavy rains, the Department said an unknown quantity of diluted waste was released into the lake. It said all human contact with the cove should be avoided until further notice.

Public Works noted that the source of the leak was a manhole about 300 feet southeast of the tip of the cove.

The Department said samples of the lake are being collected and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been notified.

