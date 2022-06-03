Man convicted of 1998 murders to stay in prison as Court finds sentence legal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted of three 1998 murders will remain in prison after he unsuccessfully attempted to overturn his sentence on claims of illegality.

In the matter of Appeal No. 124,028: State of Kansas v. Martin Vasquez, the Kansas Supreme Court says Vasquez filed motions to correct sentences he claimed were illegal for his multiple life sentences on three convictions for Murder in the First Degree and other crimes.

In a unanimous opinion written by Chief Justice Marla Luckert, the Court said it held Vasquez’s claims of insufficient evidence, procedural violations, and false arrest do not fall in the narrow definition of an illegal sentence as required by the statute which allows a court to correct an illegal sentence.

Luckert wrote that K.S. A. 22-3504 only allows a sentence to be corrected if it was imposed by a court without jurisdiction and does not conform to statutory provisions or is ambiguous about the time and manner the sentence is to be served.

The Court said because Vasquez’s claims did not fall within those parameters, it affirmed the Edwards Co. District Court’s denial of his motions.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate that Vasquez was convicted and sentenced in August 2005 for three counts of Murder in the First Degree, Theft between $500 and $25,000, Theft less than $500 and two counts of Aggravated Burglary. The crimes happened in December 1998.

