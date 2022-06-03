Konza United Way Restaurant Week is coming to MHK June 10th - 19th

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty Manhattan-area restaurants have partnered with the Konza United Way for the 2nd annual Restaurant Week fundraiser from June 10th through the 19th.

To join in on the fun, you can get a restaurant week passport for just a $5 donation, with the passport you’ll get access to specials and secret menu items at participating restaurants.

This year two different restaurants have been added: Varsity Donuts and JP’s Sports Grill.

Fill up the passport with stickers from as many restaurants as you can from as many restaurants as you can, each sticker gets you an entry into the drawing for a prize package donated by Manhattan area businesses.

The Konza United Way helps support agencies and programs in six Northeast Kansas counties.

“All of the proceeds come back to support our communities’ greatest needs, so it’s a win-win, support the community, support our restaurants and give back to the community.” Konza United Way Chief Executive Officer, Tara Claussen says.

“I wanted to do something for the community. I wanted to be part of the community. A lot of people think that we’re just with the University, for the students, faculty and staff, but I wanted to be able to get out there with the community.” JP’s Sport Grill General Manager Brett Engleman says.

JP’s Sports Grill General Manager, Brett Engleman says they will have their fan-favorite salmon on the menu for passport holders during restaurant week.

Konza United Way Restaurant Week passports can be picked up at the United Way office, the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce or purchase online and pick up at a partner restaurant.

A list of participating restaurants can be found here.

