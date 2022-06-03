KDHE includes Lake Shawne in updated blue-green algae advisories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has included four new Kansas lakes in its blue-green algae advisory list, which includes Lake Shawnee.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Friday, June 6, it expanded public health advisories for state lakes due to blue-green algae and included four new locations - including Lake Shawnee.

KDHE noted that the Army Corps of Engineers has asked residents to avoid the Marion Reservoir and has closed all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas until conditions improve to acceptable levels. Currently, it said the reservoir is at a hazard level due to high toxins and high cell count.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the KDHE informed it that Lake Shawnee would be included on the list as photographs submitted are consistent with blue-green algae that the department has seen in other waterways.

SCP+R said rain is anticipated over the weekend, which could help cause the algae to dissipate. In the meantime, it said staff has placed warning signs at the lake.

KDHE said a harmful algae bloom could look like foam, scum, or paint floating on the water and could be colored blue, bright green, brown, or red. It said blooms can develop quickly, so if water appears suspicious or there are decaying algae on the shore, residents should avoid contact and keep animals away.

KDHE noted that the toxins can be absorbed through ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even through skin contact. It said symptoms can vary depending on the type of exposure but can include a rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat and a headache.

If residents or their pets come into contact with algae, the KDHE said they should rinse the area with clean, fresh water. It said suspected HAB-related health incidents - whether in humans or animals - regardless of season, should be reported HERE.

The KDHE said active blue-green algae advisories are as follows:

Hazard Marion Reservoir, Marion Co.

Warning Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte Co. Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick Co. Gathering Pond, Geary Co. Herington City Lake, Dickinson Co. Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline Co. Lake Shawnee, Shawnee Co. Marion Co. Lake, Marion Co.

Watch Garnett lake (north), Anderson Co.



When a warning is issued, the KDHE has recommended the following precautions:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock

Water contact should be avoided

Fish may be eaten if rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed while all other parts are discarded

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation

The KDHE noted that lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should not be consumed by humans.

For more information about blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful blooms, click HERE.

