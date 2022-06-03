Kansas moms call for local action on gun violence, organize blood drive

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group of Kansas moms is demanding local action and raised awareness into the gun violence problem in the U.S. This comes a day after President Biden urged for more gun safety laws.

Friday, June 3, is National Wear Orange Day to raise awareness of gun violence. The Kansas chapter of Moms Demand Action chose to host a blood drive Friday as a way to help victims of gun violence.

“For us, a blood drive was really about a tangible way to give back to gun violence victims and survivors,” said Katy Tyndell who joined her husband in donating blood at Friday’s drive. She also helped organize the blood drive for Kansas Moms Demand Action, a group she started volunteering for in 2015 after a school shooting in Oregon where she used to live. Tyndell said she’s involved because of her family.

“My husband is an African American man. A Black man in our country is 10 times more likely to die a the hands of a gun as white men. So, that too was a motivating factor for me to get involved in this fight.”

In an address to the country Thursday night, President Biden urged for more gun-safety laws, including strengthening background checks, enacting a safe-storage law and red-flag laws, laws aimed to prevent people accused of being a danger to themselves or others from getting a gun. So-called red-flag laws don’t exist in Kansas, but there are laws that are part of the Kanas Personal and Family Protection Act. Those laws prohibit a person from getting a firearm if they are committed for care or treatment for a mental illness, alcohol abuse or substance abuse.

“I think we would all benefit greatly from red-flag laws and from the extreme risk prevention,” said Kansas Moms Demand Action volunteer Emily Stone. “Red-flag laws are some of those common-sense solutions to the problem, so Moms Demand Action is fully supportive of red-flag laws.”

Stone, a mother of three, said there’s more common ground on issues that keep kids inside.

“There’s a lot of agreement in this and I think if we just fight the urge to retreat to our corners and really have that dialogue about what will work and what will make our communities safer, we can go places,” Tyndell said.

Looking at local stats for the year so far, the Wichita Police Department reported as of May 23, 23 people have been charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile, younger than 18. As of that date, police reported the recovery of 121 stolen guns in Wichita.

