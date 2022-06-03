Kansas high schoolers offered spots at nation’s Military Service Academies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dozen Kansas high schoolers have been offered a spot at the nation’s Military Service Academies.

On Friday, June 3, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says after he sent nominations, a dozen Kanas high school seniors have been offered appointments to attend one U.S. Military Service Academies.

“As a U.S. Senator, one of my greatest honors is helping students realize their dreams of serving in the U.S. Military,” said Sen. Marshall. “All of these young men and women have outstanding resumes and impressive professional goals. As a veteran myself, I applaud their desire to give their time and talents to lead and serve our great nation.”

Marshall said the Kansans who received appointments are as follows:

Abbie Lester, Andover, U.S. Naval Academy

Benjamin Vorthmann, Lawrence, U.S. Military Academy

Charles Cahalan, Overland Park, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Colt Thomas, Prairie Village, U.S. Military Academy

David Drake, Leavenworth, U.S. Naval Academy

Ian Clark, Wamego, U.S. Naval Academy

Jennifer Chhim, Derby, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

John Whitman, Russell, U.S. Air Force Academy

Kaelin Hill, Olathe, U.S. Naval Academy

Michael Chong, Leawood, U.S. Naval Academy

Trevor Hopkins, Wichita, U.S. Naval Academy

Tyler Engstrom, Junction City, U.S. Military Academy

Marshall said panelists who helped conduct interviews of eligible students include Jeremy O’Donnell, Garrison Executive Officer for Fort Riley, who lives in Manhattan; Janet Nichols, of Manhattan; Robert Laubengayer, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate currently living in Ellsworth; Seth Kastle, Army veteran currently living in Wakeeney; Scott Weaver, U.S. Military Academy graduate currently living in Westwood; and Brian Gordon, U.S. Military Academy graduate currently living in Overland, Park.

In 2021, Marshall said his office received 80 applications from Kansas high school students and nominated 30 to at least one military service academy. He said the office conducts interviews with qualified applicants each fall.

To be accepted to a military service academy, the Senator noted that students must receive a nomination from the Office of a member of Congress or the Office of teh President. He said students can apply for an appointment with his office online at marshall.senate.gov.

Marshall said he is proud to nominate qualified candidates from the Sunflower State for the nation’s Military Service Academies. He said each applicant is required to complete a thorough application and selection process which ensures the most qualified candidates are nominated to lead the nation’s service men and women.

For more information, or to apply for an interview for a service academy, click HERE.

