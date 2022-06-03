Kansas High Court affirms man’s conviction for Topeka teen’s shooting death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction and sentence for the man who killed a Topeka teen after robbing him in 2017.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,866: State of Kansas v. Luqman Yusef Keys, it has affirmed Keys’ confections and sentences for felony murder and aggravated robbery.

In an opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court said it held that a grand jury’s issuance of a second superseding indictment after a mistrial is not equal to a State-sought amendment of an indictment.

Standridge also wrote that the Court held Keys’ selective prosecution claim was not supported by the record and the State did make sufficient efforts to establish a witness’s unavailability.

Lastly, Standridge wrote that the Court held there had been no error in Keys’ trial, so cumulative error claims were not applicable.

The Court noted that Justice Evelyn Wilson did not participate.

Keys was convicted of the 2017 aggravated robbery and shooting death of Arden King, 18, of Topeka. He was sentenced in 2019 to serve at least 30 years in prison.

